Bluebird

I've been trying to learn how to create an animated gif image and have been successful at last. I made this in Photoshop and tryied it out on a web browser. I originally started with 18 cardinal shots and couldn't figure out how to create the animated gif... I decided to try 3 images of a pine warbler and finally had success. Then tried 4 bluebird images and had success. Not sure I'm ready to tackle the cardinal shots just yet... but maybe soon! What to do on a stormy day??? Oh I forgot... I had to call in reinforcements... I shared the pine warbler shots with Kate and we worked through it together until we figured it out... sweet!