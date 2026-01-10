Previous
Bluebird by kvphoto
Bluebird

I've been trying to learn how to create an animated gif image and have been successful at last. I made this in Photoshop and tryied it out on a web browser. I originally started with 18 cardinal shots and couldn't figure out how to create the animated gif... I decided to try 3 images of a pine warbler and finally had success. Then tried 4 bluebird images and had success. Not sure I'm ready to tackle the cardinal shots just yet... but maybe soon! What to do on a stormy day??? Oh I forgot... I had to call in reinforcements... I shared the pine warbler shots with Kate and we worked through it together until we figured it out... sweet!
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
120% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
Great outcome. Such fun!
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
January 10th, 2026  
