Photo 442
Happy Hikers
Sugar would not pose for me and it is always difficult to get all three of us in a photo when we are out hiking. We were sitting on a log taking a snack and drink break when I reached as far in front as my arm would go to get this shot.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Tags
dog
,
trail
,
sugar
,
selfie
,
hikers
,
great pyrenees
