Previous
On Top by kvphoto
Photo 443

On Top

On Monday and Tuesday I hiked the Pine Mountain West trail. It was rather chilly on Monday but on Tuesday it was slightly warmer and much more comfortable at the overlook. I've logged 24 miles/38.6243 km towards my goal of 360 for the year.

I'm training for my Grand Canyon trip scheduled for March 21-23rd and trying to hike trails close to home that are more challenging and have a significant amount of elevation gain. My return to the top of the South Rim from the Bright Angel Campground is a 7.4 mile/11.9091km hike with 5,000 feet of elevation gain. It will be a hard hike... I know I can do it but training makes the hike much more manageable.

This shot is credited to a fellow hiker who offered to get the shot for me when he saw me attempting to do it myself while balancing on the rocks at the overlook.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Well done.
January 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
A great shot of you, KV! (thanks to the kindness of a stranger) You're doing amazing, and the year has just begun! Fav
January 20th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
You're on your way to reach your goal. Good for you!
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
You are amazing, such great balance and strength
January 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 21st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture! What a great start to your challenge! Enjoy each adventure!
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact