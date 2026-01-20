On Top

On Monday and Tuesday I hiked the Pine Mountain West trail. It was rather chilly on Monday but on Tuesday it was slightly warmer and much more comfortable at the overlook. I've logged 24 miles/38.6243 km towards my goal of 360 for the year.



I'm training for my Grand Canyon trip scheduled for March 21-23rd and trying to hike trails close to home that are more challenging and have a significant amount of elevation gain. My return to the top of the South Rim from the Bright Angel Campground is a 7.4 mile/11.9091km hike with 5,000 feet of elevation gain. It will be a hard hike... I know I can do it but training makes the hike much more manageable.



This shot is credited to a fellow hiker who offered to get the shot for me when he saw me attempting to do it myself while balancing on the rocks at the overlook.