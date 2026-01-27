Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 445
White Tail Trail
Kate & Sugar are pictured at the end of the White Tail Trail where we hiked today at Red Top Mountain State Park. Temps were hovering just below freezing but we warmed up as we walked.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3100
photos
168
followers
155
following
121% complete
View this month »
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Latest from all albums
2568
2569
2570
2571
444
2572
2573
445
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2026 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trail
,
sugar
,
hiking
,
red-top
,
great-pyrenees
Heather
ace
A lovely shot of Kate and Sugar! Cold but you got some nice sun! Fav
January 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture!
January 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close