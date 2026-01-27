Previous
White Tail Trail by kvphoto
White Tail Trail

Kate & Sugar are pictured at the end of the White Tail Trail where we hiked today at Red Top Mountain State Park. Temps were hovering just below freezing but we warmed up as we walked.
27th January 2026

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Heather ace
A lovely shot of Kate and Sugar! Cold but you got some nice sun! Fav
January 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture!
January 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
January 28th, 2026  
