Sabu the Trail Cat

I met Sabu the trail cat as she was following a young woman up the trail to Kennesaw Mountain. In all my years of hiking I've never seen a domestic cat on a trail... I thought it was unique and cool.



As I come back up the mountain for my 2nd circuit on the trail I saw Sabu for the second time... I found out that Sabu almost made it to the summit but was frightened by a German Shepherd and started to climb a tree... the woman had a backpack carrier for the cat that she said the cat would get in... all in all Sabu seemed like a very calm cat.