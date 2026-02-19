Previous
Sabu the Trail Cat by kvphoto
Photo 446

Sabu the Trail Cat

I met Sabu the trail cat as she was following a young woman up the trail to Kennesaw Mountain. In all my years of hiking I've never seen a domestic cat on a trail... I thought it was unique and cool.

As I come back up the mountain for my 2nd circuit on the trail I saw Sabu for the second time... I found out that Sabu almost made it to the summit but was frightened by a German Shepherd and started to climb a tree... the woman had a backpack carrier for the cat that she said the cat would get in... all in all Sabu seemed like a very calm cat.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a sweetie.
February 20th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great company for the hiker glad see has a backpack for in case situations that will definitely come around. I would rather have a leash for safety too. Something I haven’t seen either
February 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
Such a sleek and pretty cat! And what a story! Fav
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! So cute!
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact