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Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Watercolor by kvphoto
Photo 460

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Watercolor

"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life."

--Pablo Picasso
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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