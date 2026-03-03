Previous
Orange by kvphoto
3 / 365

Orange

"When life gives you lemons....they could really be oranges."

--Ellen DeGeneres--I think drinking slices of orange/tangerine may be less costly than a glass of juice these days!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
March 3rd, 2026  
Heather ace
Those slices are so delicious looking! A great visual creation, too! Fav
March 3rd, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
I know I bought orange juice today and I couldn’t believe the price!
Great shot of the oranges in a glass for today’s colour!
March 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great image
March 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact