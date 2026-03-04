Previous
Charming Gardners by kvphoto
Charming Gardners

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."

--Marcel Proust
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
1% complete

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful flower.
March 4th, 2026  
Heather ace
A gorgeous yellow and a lovely quote! Fav
March 4th, 2026  
