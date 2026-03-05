Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Green Tree
"Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come."
--Lois Lowry
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
5
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3143
photos
168
followers
156
following
1
2
3
4
5
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st March 2026 2:49pm
tree
,
green
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Heather
ace
A great close-up! I love your focus / dof and all those greens! Fav
March 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful close-up
March 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Looks fresh
March 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up
March 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely green needles!
March 6th, 2026
