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Grape Hyacinth by kvphoto
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Grape Hyacinth

"Here hyacinths of heavenly blue, shook their rich tresses to the morn."

--James Montgomery
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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gloria jones ace
Lovely.
March 13th, 2026  
Heather ace
Gorgeous blues against the green-blue bokeh! Fav
March 13th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fab colour
March 13th, 2026  
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