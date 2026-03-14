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Be Different by kvphoto
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Be Different

“Be different. Be original. Nobody will remember a specific flower in a garden filled with thousands of the same yellow flower, BUT they will remember the one that managed to change its color to purple.”

—Suzy Kassem
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the depth of color
March 14th, 2026  
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