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Pink Hydrangea by kvphoto
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Pink Hydrangea

“Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil.”

--Reginald Heber
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Carole Sandford ace
Lovely close up!
March 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up. I wish we could grow hydrangeas
March 15th, 2026  
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