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Orange Moon Cactus by kvphoto
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Orange Moon Cactus

"It is good to have an end to journey towards; but it is the journey that matters, in the end."

Ursula K. Le Guin--I'm beginning a new journey soon... so excited. Grand Canyon here I come! Happy St. Patricks Day to all!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Renee Salamon ace
Fab and fascinating
March 17th, 2026  
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