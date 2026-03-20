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Blue Flowers by kvphoto
20 / 365

Blue Flowers

“There is no blue without yellow and without orange.”

—Vincent Van Gogh
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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