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Color Purple 2 by kvphoto
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Color Purple 2

“When God made the color purple, God was just showing off.”

—Mae Jemison 
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully bright & cheerful!
March 27th, 2026  
Heather ace
Very pretty!
March 27th, 2026  
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