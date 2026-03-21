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21 / 365
Color Purple 2
“When God made the color purple, God was just showing off.”
—Mae Jemison
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3178
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st March 2026 2:22pm
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
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rainbow-2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully bright & cheerful!
March 27th, 2026
Heather
ace
Very pretty!
March 27th, 2026
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