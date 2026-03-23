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Spring Returns by kvphoto
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Spring Returns

“Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.”

—Rainer Maria Rilke
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Dorothy ace
Do you know what these flowers are, besides gorgeous?
March 27th, 2026  
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