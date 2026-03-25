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Paperbush Flower by kvphoto
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Paperbush Flower

“Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”

—Charles Dickens 
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Dorothy ace
So true Mr. Dickens and Kate!
March 27th, 2026  
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