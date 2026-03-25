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Paperbush Flower
“Spring is the time of year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”
—Charles Dickens
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Themes
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th March 2026 1:20pm
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sony-a7rv
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rainbow-2026
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paperbush
Dorothy
ace
So true Mr. Dickens and Kate!
March 27th, 2026
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