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Japanese Maple by kvphoto
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Japanese Maple

“I’ve seen a jillion miracles. They're all around. Every green leaf is a miracle.”

—Jimmy Dean
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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