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Purple Pansies by kvphoto
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Purple Pansies

"Pansies, lilies, kingcups, daisies, Let them live upon their praises."

--William Wordsworth
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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