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Grateful
"End your day with a smile, a happy thought, and a grateful heart."
--Clint Walker
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3188
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Themes
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th March 2026 1:13pm
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blossom
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dogwood
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
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rainbow-2026
Heather
ace
Super colours and pov! Love it! Fav
March 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2026
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