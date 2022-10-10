Previous
Next
Day 1: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip by kvphoto
1 / 365

Day 1: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip

I drove 265 miles today in just under five hours. It will be my shortest drive of the week. Arrived at the Blue Bluff Campground in Aberdeen, MS to a nice breeze off the lake and a beautiful blue sky. I’m happy to be on my way.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So nice! You, Kate and Sugar be careful and take care of yourselves.
October 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Enjoy every minute of the wonderful scenery
October 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
You must be so excited! Hope it’s an awesome trek.
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise