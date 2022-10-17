Day 8: Canyon Critters

Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip

Monday, October 17.

I got an early start this morning and was on the trail to Shoshone Point at 8:30. The beginning of the trail ran along an old dirt road that and the trail didn’t get interesting until I arrived at the canyon rim. Shoshone Point was gorgeous. There were only two people out on the point when I arrived unlike so many crowded overlooks. I guess since you have to hike to this one it limits the number of people that visit. I saw a small herd of elk and many of them were laying down. I couldn’t find the trail to Yaki Point so I followed the rim and finally came to a mule trail and followed it. I ended up going the long way around and ended up down at the mule barn instead of up at Yaki Point… no worries. I found another trail and followed it and realized I was above the South Kaibab trail - the one I took down into the canyon last February. I kept going and finally arrived at Yaki Point. There were quite a few people around and it turns out two of my former work colleagues from Georgia recognized me… we went to library school together and worked in the same district as media specialists. Small world.



When I headed back to Shoshone Point I saw a century plant that I had photographed on the way to Yaki and realized just how far out of the way I wandered… oh well. At least I knew I was headed back in the correct direction. When I got back to Shoshone Point I found a rock (I checked for spiky plants before I sat) and sat under a tree to have my lunch. Next thing I know some elk had wandered up and were looking at me… what??? It was an interesting moment because it was a narrow rock outcropping and there were other people heading out to the point and the elk were between us… the people were respectful and moved slowly and finally the elk wandered off. I finished up my hike - about 8 miles today.



This afternoon I did some laundry, had a nice shower, and cooked dinner at the camper. I tidied up the camper and put my clothes away. That is it for day 8. It is hard to believe that this is my 4th night at Mather campground.