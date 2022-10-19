Previous
Next
Day 10 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Ooh Aah Point by kvphoto
10 / 365

Day 10 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Ooh Aah Point

Wednesday, October 19.
I woke at 5… I think my body is fairly slow to adapt to the 3 hour time difference. Typically I get up between 6-7 am at home so I guess this would mean I slept in until 8… so it is a little better. I edited my photos from the hike on the S. Kaibab trail and then went to fix breakfast. Afterwards I packed the truck, tidied the camper, hitched up and went over to Yavapai to check in for two nights of luxury before heading out on my 5 day, 4 night guided backpacking trip. I will meet with or or both of my guides in the morning to go over the contents of my pack. I’ve had a restful afternoon watching a Harry Potter movie… I’m on #4 with the tri-wizard tournament… it is fun to watch. I’m going to sign off for now… got to rest up because I will be shuttled to the North Rim in the wee hours of Friday morning in time to hit the trail at about 8:30 am to begin my backpacking adventure.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Ooh-Aah!!!
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise