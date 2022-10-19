Day 10 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Ooh Aah Point

Wednesday, October 19.

I woke at 5… I think my body is fairly slow to adapt to the 3 hour time difference. Typically I get up between 6-7 am at home so I guess this would mean I slept in until 8… so it is a little better. I edited my photos from the hike on the S. Kaibab trail and then went to fix breakfast. Afterwards I packed the truck, tidied the camper, hitched up and went over to Yavapai to check in for two nights of luxury before heading out on my 5 day, 4 night guided backpacking trip. I will meet with or or both of my guides in the morning to go over the contents of my pack. I’ve had a restful afternoon watching a Harry Potter movie… I’m on #4 with the tri-wizard tournament… it is fun to watch. I’m going to sign off for now… got to rest up because I will be shuttled to the North Rim in the wee hours of Friday morning in time to hit the trail at about 8:30 am to begin my backpacking adventure.