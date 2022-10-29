Day 20 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Utah Sunrise

Saturday, October 29.

Sunset this morning was spectacular. The sky was deep orange near the horizon and bands of clouds above made it really beautiful. I took time to upload and edit some photos and enjoyed the morning. I began packing up to head to Antelope Canyon in Page, AZ. Visiting this gorgeous canyon has been on my to do list for years. I got the trailer hitched and left about noon. I arrived at the Page Lake Powell Campground at 2:30 PM having jumped back another hour with the time change in Arizona. The trip today was about 150 miles.



After a nice hot shower I did laundry and by the time I finished it was dark outside and the crescent moon made its appearance. I put away my clean clothes and decided to go out to dinner. I had a nice taco salad and it ended my day nicely. Back at the camper I finished watching Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and then went to sleep.