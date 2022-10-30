Day 21 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Antelope Canyon

Sunday, October 30.

I had another nice, hot shower this morning after I finished my coffee and breakfast. Then I headed over to Antelope Canyon for my tour. There were a lot of people at the tour company and they separated us into groups of 10 per guide. We walked about 5 minutes from the building and began to descend a series of metal staircases… some of which were rather narrow and I had to step sideways. We were told not to take any photos from the staircases… I’m guessing they wanted to keep people moving to the bottom. Once we reached the bottom we worked out way back up the canyon. The worn stone was mesmerizing… and the light was amazing. Even though there were people in front of me and behind me I was able to get some nice photos… most of which were taken looking up. Once we reached the top and stepped outside the top of the canyon looked almost flat with the surface though there were openings… very interesting.



I fueled up the truck and bought a few groceries. When I got back to the campground I took time to check my tire pressure on the truck and trailer and checked the torque on the camper’s lug nuts prior to my travel day tomorrow. I got hitched up already & I’m planning on heading to Mesa Verde National Park in. Marcos, Colorado. Hopefully I will find somewhere to camp. From this point on I don’t have any reservations and I am as free as the wind to stop or keep going.