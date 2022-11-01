Day23 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Spruce Canyon Rock

Tuesday, November 1.

All Saints Day… I awoke early excited about going over to Mesa Verde to do a hike. I decided to hike the Spruce Canyon Loop. Once I left the pavement behind I never saw another person on the trail. I heard birds singing and I enjoyed the hike. The trail sort of disappeared in a picnic area near a museum and since I had no cell signal and did not want to get lost I turned around and headed back the way I came. Basically I had been close to the end of the trail when I turned around… after I got back to the truck I drove around that area and was surprised I had been so close.



I stopped at the Park Point Fire Lookout Tower… the tower was closed but the views were stunning. The snow capped Rockies were gorgeous. I headed back to the camper and took some time to hitch the trailer and put a few things away. I hope to get an early start tomorrow as I head to Santa Rosa State Park in New Mexico.



—side note— this rock made me think of a hunk of cheese!