Day 25: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Abilene State Park Nature Trail

Thursday, November 3.

I woke at 4 am and decided to get a shower and an early start to the day. At the restroom two large deer were startled by me walking by… when I can back out there were 5 or 6 deer grazing away. They saw me and moved away again. I was on the road by 5:40 am and the mileage today was 386 and the time was 6 hours. In the process of moving from New Mexico to Texas my time jumped forward an hour and I arrived at Abilene State Park at 3:15 pm. I did minimum setup and hope to get another early start tomorrow.



I took some time to follow some of the short trails in the park. The area is pretty but relatively flat. I have no cell service here but wonder if there is an Air Force base nearby. At one point I heard a jet engine close by.



When I was driving in the country side before arriving here I was surrounded by wind turbines. Tomorrow’s weather prediction of 20-30 mph winds will have then spinning for sure.