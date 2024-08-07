Previous
Day 2: Arkansas River View
Day 2: Arkansas River View

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.

Day 2. August 7.
We had a 398 mile drive to Aux Arc Park in Arkansas and we left Blue Bluff at 9 am. Traffic was pretty heavy. We stopped frequently and Kate drove through West Memphis and that is never fun. Stops today included a pet store (that made Sugar very happy) and a Starbucks - that made Kate & I happy.

We arrived safely at Aux Arc Park at about 5:30 and got the AC cranked up as quickly as we could… it was 99F and felt like 103. Hot! It was a long day. We had a nice walk after dinner and are both very tired. Tomorrow’s drive is a little shorter thank goodness.
KV

Babs ace
Sounds like a great trip even if it is a bit tiring. What a cute little caravan
August 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful camping area
August 8th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful spot to camp.
August 8th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice shot! I've always wanted to get a tear drop camper!
August 8th, 2024  
