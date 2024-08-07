Day 2: Arkansas River View

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log.



Day 2. August 7.

We had a 398 mile drive to Aux Arc Park in Arkansas and we left Blue Bluff at 9 am. Traffic was pretty heavy. We stopped frequently and Kate drove through West Memphis and that is never fun. Stops today included a pet store (that made Sugar very happy) and a Starbucks - that made Kate & I happy.



We arrived safely at Aux Arc Park at about 5:30 and got the AC cranked up as quickly as we could… it was 99F and felt like 103. Hot! It was a long day. We had a nice walk after dinner and are both very tired. Tomorrow’s drive is a little shorter thank goodness.