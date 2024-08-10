Day 5: Lake Dorothey

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 5. Saturday, August 10. We had two mule deer—one buck & one doe walk by the camper. At 9 am we went to have donuts with a park ranger who had elk and deer antlers on display… informative & fun.



We relaxed and read… had lunch and then went for a drive. We went up a dirt road to the other campground and stoped to see the overlook at Soda Pocket Campground. There were some really pretty views.



There are a lot of wildflowers all thru the park. The most prolific is some sort of sunflower but there were some purple asters, and I spotted a scarlet gilia… a flower that reminded me of fire pink.



We continued up the paved road to Lake Maloya and saw quite a few people fishing. As we continued up the road we entered a Colorado State Wildlife Area - Lake Dorothey. We turned around and drove through the park and went about 1.5 miles beyond the entrance to get a cell signal to check email.



We returned to our camper and sat outside and read for awhile until a garter snake slithered up very close to Sugar… we all retreated to the camper for a nice steak dinner… ice cream for dessert. We watched the movie IF… I loved it. It rained last night and rain is expected tonight.