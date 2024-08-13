Day 8: Rocky Mountains

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 8. Tuesday, August 13. After breakfast we drove to Montrose to drop Sugar off at the Iron Will Pet Lodge. She is on vacation from her moms for the next week.



We headed back to Ridgway to pack up the camper. We drove the Million Dollar Highway back to Silverton and had brisket for lunch. When we got back to the truck Kate told me that I needed to come see some thing… turns out that our friend Rob was there waiting on us and offered to escort us to Eureka Campground where we will spend five nights.



The drive up Highway 2 started out paved and quickly became hard packed dirt. We saw a sign calling the road the Alpine Loop. We were able to drive about 15 mph for most of the road but on the rutted and washboard parts we slowed to a crawl.



We arrived at Eureka Campground (elevation 9,870) and got the camper set. We found out that our 1st meeting for our 4WD photo workshop would be in the morning. When it started raining we went inside the camper and spent the afternoon reading. In the evening I cooked pasta tortellini and later that evening we walked around and met some of the other participants. We invited Rob over to have some of our leftover pasta since he had not had dinner. We found out the details about our breakfast meeting and turned in for the evening.