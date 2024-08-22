Day 17: Vedauwoo Campground

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day17. Thursday, August 22.



It was overcast this morning and the moon glowed through the clouds. We drove towards Laramie and scoped out the Lincoln Memorial rest stop and found out that it has potable water available. Then we drove to the 17th Street Cafe and had breakfast with Shirley. The meals were huge… I had a giant pancake, two eggs, and grilled chicken… it was very yummy. Kate shared one of her eggs with Sugar and I contributed a nice piece of chicken… she loved it. We had a great time chatting with Shirley… she was our favorite professor from our school library media technology masters degree programs.



We drove back to Vedauwoo Campground and Kate took Sugar for a walk. Kate told me that she had seen climbers and I grabbed my camera to go and shoot some photos of them. Then I flew my drone and shot some more photos of the Vedauwoo Recreation area. I grabbed my memory cards and downloaded my photos to my laptop then began looking back at the earlier days of the trip to try and catch up on my daily posts and travelogue posts. While I was doing this the skies became partly cloudy and it is 69 degrees F here this afternoon… so nice!