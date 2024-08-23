Day 18: Sunset

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 18. Friday, August 23.

The day began with a walk at sunrise to shoot some photos then a leisurely morning at the campsite. We ran the generator for the first time and used the microwave to cook our oatmeal. We have been pretty happy with the way our solar panels have charged the camper battery but thought we would go ahead and use the generator since we had brought it along. This trip was a good test of the solar charging system since 11 of the 23 nights of camping are without power.



We packed up our campsite and left Vedauwoo at about 11 am. We were headed to the Wyoming welcome center on I-25 to dump our tanks and refill our fresh water. The traffic on I-80 was very heavy with big trucks and since we were driving 65 mph on a 75 mph road they would cut in close in front of us. As we came over a hill there was a truck pulled over in the right lane and I always try to move to the left lane to avoid being close to a vehicle on the shoulder but in this instance the left lane busy. All of a sudden the truck close in front of me cleared a huge piece of truck tire… I hit my brakes and was able to swerve (while towing the camper) into the breakdown lane and back out and miss the obstacle… this was very scary but the truck and trailer handled it much better than I did!



The welcome center had a neat museum and we took turns taking a look at the exhibits. We had lunch in the camper then headed over to visit with a friend and colleague who had moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming last March. Christi & her husband Terry were very welcoming. They have two beautiful Persian cats named Jasmine and Belle. Sugar behaved herself admirably and so far a minimum of hissing has occurred. We were able to do laundry and have a nice dinner along with lots of awesome conversation. We parked our camper on the street in front of their beautiful home and enjoyed “mooch-docking” for the night. The sunset was so beautiful… tones of pink and orange permeated the sky. It was a very beautiful way to say good night to an awesome day.