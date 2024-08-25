Lake & River

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 20. Sunday, August 25. We woke to train sounds from the Bailey Yard, fog, and high humidity - 95%. It had cooled to a nice 68 degrees F. We had breakfast, dressed and prepped the camper for the road. We left North Platte using the Waze app… we thought we would be on I-80 but Waze routed us on all backroads. We hit some areas with road construction but traffic was extremely light… a very nice ride. Our total mileage for the day was 306.



We stopped in McCook, Nebraska at Walmart and I added diesel exhaust fluid to the truck and then got a few groceries while Kate walked Sugar. It was hot and buggy… lots of mosquitos. I looked for a coffee shop and found Joltin Joes… closed unfortunately but I tried an iced coffee from a machine at Caseys… it was really good and only cost me $2. We quickly moved into Kansas and got on I-70. It was windy and hot… the truck thermometer read 104F. The scenery was rolling hills, cattle, corn, and a crop we discovered was sorghum. It is a wheat substitute and gluten free… interesting.



When we left the interstate highway we had 32 miles to go to reach Riverside Kanopolis Park. When we arrived and checked the weather the temperature was reported as 98 but felt like 108. Luckily our site had some nice shade. We got the camper powered and the air conditioner cranked up and soon we were tucked inside cool and comfortable. I flew my drone so I could catch a glimpse of the Smoky Hill River behind our campsite. The dam at Kanopolis Lake impounds the river… it is quite interesting to see. The US Army Corps of Engineers built the dam in 1948.