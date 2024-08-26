Day 21: Washington Irving South Sunrise

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 21. Monday, August 26. We had waffles and sausage for breakfast… yum! We had a leisurely morning and went for a walk along the Smoky Hill River behind our campsite. We got on the road at about 11 am. We drove on backroads and on I-35 today and stopped for a brisket sandwich for lunch… it was pretty good. We went from Kansas into Oklahoma and stopped pretty frequently to take breaks. Just outside Pawnee, OK we realized we were out of propane gas to power our refrigerator and we did a u-turn and returned to Pawnee to exchange one of our tanks. We made it just in time before the store closed. We arrived at Washington Irving South at about 5:30 pm. Just like last night there was no check in process and there didn’t seem to be any camp host or anyone around. Our site is nicely paved with concrete and we have a view of Keystone Lake through Kate’s window.