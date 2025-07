Eleven Mile State Park Stormy Sunset

"Celebrate your success and stand strong when adversity hits, for when the storm clouds come in, the eagles soar while the small birds take cover."



--Napoleon Hill--We enjoyed our first visit to Eleven Mile State Park in Colorado. It was a beautiful place with a huge reservoir and nice hiking trails. The park is NW of Colorado Springs. It was cold overnight but hot during the day. We hiked one of the trails and drank quite a bit of water trying to acclimate to the altitude.