Previous
Velocity Basin by kvphoto
49 / 365

Velocity Basin

Velocity Basin at 11,300 feet of elevation was the first stop on our drive today. Kate is posing for me in front of the beautiful Alpine Lake. Our next stop was at Hurricane Pass, 12,730 feet of elevation. Our final stop of the day was at Animas Forks Historic Site, elevation 11,160. We toured several ghost town buildings at one of the highest. mining camps in North America. If you are interested you can read more about the history of this fascinating place: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Animas_Forks,_Colorado
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Spectacular scenery!
July 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Awesome shot and scene.
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact