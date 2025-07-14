Velocity Basin at 11,300 feet of elevation was the first stop on our drive today. Kate is posing for me in front of the beautiful Alpine Lake. Our next stop was at Hurricane Pass, 12,730 feet of elevation. Our final stop of the day was at Animas Forks Historic Site, elevation 11,160. We toured several ghost town buildings at one of the highest. mining camps in North America. If you are interested you can read more about the history of this fascinating place: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Animas_Forks,_Colorado