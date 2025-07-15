I’m on the left and Kate is on the right. This year American Basin had so many gorgeous wildflowers blooming… we both shot lots of pictures. I’ve yet to look at a single photo from my camera memory card since we have been so busy… I’ll have a lot of catching up to do when I get home.
American Basin, Elevation 11,300 (where we were) to 14,000 at Handies Peak above us.
Lunch at Packer Saloon & Cannibal Grill in Lake City
Engineer Pass, Elevation 12,800 -sleeting
What an incredible day of driving the high Alpine trails. Today was more technical driving for me with a lot of steep sections with some good drop offs and some intense switchbacks. We had to navigate around other vehicles and this was often challenging. It was a really fun day that began at 8 am and ended at 6pm. I’m having the best time and so is Kate. We would never have gotten to see these places without our awesome guides who lead the trip… we are very thankful.