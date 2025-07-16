Imogene Pass

Driving round trip from Ouray, Colorado to Imogene Pass today involved the most difficult technical off road driving that I have ever attempted and completed. The trail is rated difficult and recommended for experienced drivers only… while my skills have improved immensely in this 4WD workshop I wouldn’t have made it to Imogene Pass without the help of my guides and Kate… she supported and encouraged me the entire way. I have on the red cap and Kate’s is blue.



The elevation at the pass is 13,114 feet… we are in top of the world! Surprisingly it seemed easier on the descent… maybe it was because the ascent wore me out.

