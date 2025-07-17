San Juan Mountain Range

Aired down before we left camp. We drove to Silverton and drove to Corkscrew Pass and then down to Corkscrew Gulch. The trail up was rocky and narrow with some tight switchbacks. The trail down was like a roller coaster… more dirt than rock but a fun ride.



We aired up and drove to Ridgway to drive the Last Dollar Road. We saw large ranches, free range cows, and beautiful stands of Aspens. We stoped at a place where a bunch of people were camping. The view was amazing. Lots of thistles and in the distance the mountain we saw Wilson Peak that were used in the graphic for the Coors logo. Last Dollar Road took us to Telluride where we had lunch at Counter Culture & Telluride Brewing Company.



After lunch we drove through Ophir and aired down again. The drive to Ophir pass began with some deep drainage ditches that we had to drive through. About midway to the pass the trail was all rock on rock… made a cool sound as we drove over it. It was challenging as the trail was very narrow in places with tight switchbacks . We made to the pass and there were large patches of snow and some snowballs thrown about. The trail down was somewhat rocky but relatively easy.



We went to Silverton and gassed up and went back to camp for Smashburgers… this was the last full day of trail driving.

