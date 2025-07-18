Rocking Stony Pass in Rocky

Today was the final day of our 4WD workshop and we had an awesome drive to Stony Pass. The wildflowers were prolific and beautiful. I’ll be sharing some of those shots when I get home and have a chance to review my photos… this trip has been all about driving.



My truck is named Rocky and Kate has used a handheld radio to stay in touch with our trip leaders, the other participants, and another guide who was called Caboose. Our group drove seven vehicles and five of those vehicles belonged to other participants. Our lineup was Mandrick, Rocky, River, Gizmo, McFly, Mocha, & Caboose. There was fun camaraderie and constant ribbing between the one Toyota Tacoma (Taco) and the four Jeeps. We didn’t quite fit into this mix since we have a Chevy but it was still fun.



We said our goodbyes and headed out in the early afternoon. We arrived safely at our next campground just in time for a thunderstorm. All in all it has been another fantastic day.