Great Sand Dunes National Park

We only had one day to explore the park and decided to drive to Medano Pass… a 4WD vehicle with high clearance was required after 1.1 miles and the “Point of No Return.” We had aired down to 20 psi and learned what it was like to drive in deep sand… it sort of felt like the truck was floating. We made 9 water crossings… these were easy as the water levels were low. In the spring these crossings can be treacherous. We stopped for lunch just outside the park boundary and were planning on turning back until we met a couple with a truck like ours… they described the rest of the trail and encouraged us. We decided to go for the pass and made it there and back safely. What a fun adventure.



I got to try out the front & back differential lockers early on when we got stuck in the sand… then I realized we were still in 2WD… once I switched to 4low we were on our way. Yippee we made it! Fun ride!!!!



I took Sugar on the dune trail and she had a blast playing in the sand… that is where this pic came from… just before sunset.