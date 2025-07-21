Pinyon Flats Campsite View

Sunrise at Grest Sand Dunes National Park was beautiful but faded fast… I was glad to grab a few shots. This was the same view that Kate had out of the window by her bed in the camper. We thoroughly enjoyed our brief visit but today it was time to pack up and head towards home.



We had a 461 mile (742k) drive today from Colorado, through New Mexico & Texas to Sayre, OK. As we we’re coming into Pampa, Texas, Kate drove though a heavy thunderstorm with strong winds, heavy rain, and very loud hail. I was praying for our safety and my prayers were answered. We stopped for gas and I did not see any hail dents on the truck or camper… though both are very dirty from travel. Hopefully there was no damage done. I’m happy we made it safely through the storm.



We’ve gone from nice cool (even cold with camper furnace on) weather overnight in Colorado to temps above 101F (38.33 C) in Oklahoma. Our next two nights are going to be similar temps to tonight. I miss the cool weather. It is always a gift for us to travel to places with cool weather in the summer so we can escape the heat.