Davis Lake Sunset by kvphoto
Davis Lake Sunset

We had a beautiful sunset on the final night of our trip. The temperature was in the high 90’s F but felt like 107F (36.11 c-41.66 c).. We got the AC running as quickly as possible and it did a good job of keeping us comfy. While we are happy to have humidity again after the dryness of Colorado this weather felt like being in a bowl of hot soup! Davis Lake is a small campground about 4 miles from the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi.

Tomorrow afternoon we will be home… I feel like sleeping for 3 days! In the course of 18 nights & 19 days away from home we will have logged about 4,030 miles (6486 k) on our truck.
Joan Robillard ace
I read a book by Neveda Barr that was placed in Natchez Trace Parkway. Great shot
July 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful end to the day. You gals are living life to the fullest!
July 24th, 2025  
