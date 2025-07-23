Davis Lake Sunset

We had a beautiful sunset on the final night of our trip. The temperature was in the high 90’s F but felt like 107F (36.11 c-41.66 c).. We got the AC running as quickly as possible and it did a good job of keeping us comfy. While we are happy to have humidity again after the dryness of Colorado this weather felt like being in a bowl of hot soup! Davis Lake is a small campground about 4 miles from the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi.



Tomorrow afternoon we will be home… I feel like sleeping for 3 days! In the course of 18 nights & 19 days away from home we will have logged about 4,030 miles (6486 k) on our truck.