Crowded Parchment

Day 1: UCamp 25 Trip to Mineral City, Ohio

We left home about 7:20 am and had about 367 miles to travel today. We drive North on I-75 and then in Knoxville. TN we picked up I-40 to I-81 North. We hit some heavy rain and a good bit of traffic in Knoxville but made it thru safely to our overnight stay at a US Forest Service campground near Wytheville, VA. My brother Paul is joining us on this trip and drove to our house yesterday and followed us today in his truck towing his camper. He is camped across the street from us.



When we arrived we walked around the campground loop then walked the one mile nature trail. The area has a large variety of fungi new to us so we enjoyed photographing them and logging our observations in our Seek apps. It was a nice walk. Tomorrow our drive is about 332 miles and just under 6 hours.