Chef Mandy

Day 3: UCamp 25
We arrived at Atwood Lake Park a full day before our rally began. Mandy Lea & her husband Kendrick Callaway provided yummy homemade pizza for a large group of rally attendees. Mandy made pizza crusts early in the day in her Nucamp T@b 400. She also provided personalized chef hats & aprons for the volunteers who helped with making pizzas and grilling hot dogs. Mandy & Kendrick have been my guides on many adventures like our recent 4WD adventure in Colorado. They have photo workshops and host camper rallies as well. They are two hardworking professionals who always make sure you are having a great time in their workshops. For more info on upcoming events: https://www.mandyleaphoto.com/