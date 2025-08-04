Previous
Chef Mandy by kvphoto
63 / 365

Chef Mandy

Day 3: UCamp 25
We arrived at Atwood Lake Park a full day before our rally began. Mandy Lea & her husband Kendrick Callaway provided yummy homemade pizza for a large group of rally attendees. Mandy made pizza crusts early in the day in her Nucamp T@b 400. She also provided personalized chef hats & aprons for the volunteers who helped with making pizzas and grilling hot dogs. Mandy & Kendrick have been my guides on many adventures like our recent 4WD adventure in Colorado. They have photo workshops and host camper rallies as well. They are two hardworking professionals who always make sure you are having a great time in their workshops. For more info on upcoming events: https://www.mandyleaphoto.com/

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Sounds like a pretty posh setup for a camper! Nice portrait of the chef.
August 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sounds like fun...great capture of the chef...
August 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely portrait.
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact