A World Away by kvphoto
65 / 365

A World Away

Day 5: UCamp25 trip
We enjoyed breakfast which was a huge Amish glazed donut… it was yummy and very filling. We spent the day driving around the lovely rolling hills of Ohio. We thought we had found a route that included some 4WD type roads and were a little disappointed. Though there were a few unpaved roads none really required 4WD. We saw a beautiful park and a vintage 1881 covered bridge.

We headed up to Sugarcreek where this rally was held last year and stopped at the very empty campground in this photo. We really love this little town where are camper’s manufacturing facility is located.

We had tacos for dinner and watched the for hole tournament… it was relaxing and fun. That is me on the left with the pink shirt & Kate on the right.
Mags ace
Glad to see you gals are doing well!
August 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Sounds like a full day.
August 7th, 2025  
