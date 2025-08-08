Previous
Dog Parade by kvphoto
Dog Parade

Day 7: UCamp 25 trip
We had another great breakfast with an egg bowl that you created how you wanted it. I had hash browns and fresh fruit. After breakfast I went on a 2 mile group hike with Mandy & Kendrick. We walked up a fairly steep hill and I climbed to the top of an observation tower that had a nice view of the lake. Our trail ended up on the paved path where Kate & I had tidddn our bikes a few days earlier.

Kate, Paul & I rode our bikes to the swap meet then had lunch at the camp store. Kate and I rode out to the F loop and afterwards we went to the main tent to play Bingo and watch the dog parade. We split a fish dinner from the camp store for dinner and Kate & I had ice cream for dessert. After dinner we began packing up our campsite since we are leaving in the morning.
KV

Cute puppy!
August 9th, 2025  
