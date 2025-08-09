Silly Sunflower Selfie

Day 8: UCamp 25 trip

We finished packing up and said our goodbyes and left Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, Ohio to head back to Stony Fork CG in Virginia. We avoided toll roads and the drive was about 360 miles. The two lane road was a lovely twisty ride that went bthrough quaint small towns. We picked up another Nucamper in a T@b 400 as he pulled out of a gas station and I recognized him from the rally… he drove along with us for quite some time.



I took this silly sunflower selfie at one of our rest stops that had pretty flowers. Later in the afternoon we stopped at the New River Gorge NP visitor center to check on our camper fan cover which we had forgotten to close completely. I loved seeing all the butterflies at the pollinator garden.l there near the visitor center.



We stopped n West Virginia to gas up and get dinner at a Texas steakhouse… not in our usual chain that we go to at home yet thr food was yummy and we had a stellar server. Kate & I split a steak dinner and Paul got Brisket Mac & Ceese.



We were only about a half hour from the campground. This route took us through two long tunnels and the second one was for Big Walker Mountain. We exited the expressway and drove; miles to the campground. It was about 6:45 pm and we all turned in early.





