Day 1: Askew’s Landing Campground

Day 1: Monday, October 27. Askew’s Landing Campground. Edwards, MS



We enjoyed an overnight stay at Askew’s Landing. The campground was only 2 miles off of I-20 in Edwards, Mississippi. It was easy to get there. Even though it’s close to the expressway we heard no traffic noise. During our stay it was peaceful and quiet.



The staff were very friendly and got us checked in and then guided us to our site. The site was grass and dirt with 30 amp power and water. Full hook up sites were also available, but we didn’t need it. Our site had a nice view of the lake and we saw Graylag geese and ducks swimming and egrets fishing. We took a nice walk around the campground and found plenty of places to sit and relax. There is s a bath house and a big swimming pool too… but we never visited them. We will definitely visit again if it fits into our travel plans.



Mileage driven today: 408 (656.612 km).