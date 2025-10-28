Day 2: Bass Pro, Grapevine, Texas

Day 2: Tuesday, October 28. Bass Pro in Grapevine, Texas

We began our 400 mile trip on I-20 at 8 am. We hit a few construction areas and some bouncy pavement as well as a little light rain. In the afternoon we were driving into 20-30 mph winds and our gas mileage dropped from 11 to 8.2. We arrived at the Bass Pro shop at 4 pm after driving through heavy Dallas traffic. We did a little shopping at Bass Pro store. Kate bought a cute hoodie jacket.



Our camper was parked near the boats at Bass Pro and we were able to walk to a restaurant for dinner. We ate at Dimassi’s Mediterranean buffet. The food was pretty good. We watch a couple of tv shows then read and went to sleep.



Mileage driven today: 493 (793.407 km).

Photo info: this was taken inside the Whataburger Restaurant by the Bass Pro store. The boat was actually 3D and other parts were a 2D mural. It was in the ceiling area.